Judge Declares Mistrial in Michael Avenatti's Wire Fraud Case Over Missing Financial Data

A federal judge has tossed attorney Michael Avenatti’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of his 2018 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. Avenatti, whose representation of Stormy Daniels made him a ubiquitous media presence as a pugnacious foe of President Donald Trump, was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he plotted to extort Nike in a separate case. A trial was started last month on charges that he embezzled funds from clients, which he has denied. In his opinion (read it here), U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote that in 2018, “Fox News covered his...