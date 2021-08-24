Judge Declares Mistrial in Michael Avenatti's Wire Fraud Case Over Missing Financial Data
A new trial is scheduled Oct. 12. The judge granted a mistrial motion filed over missing data. The issue involves the federal process for reviewing attorney-client material. A federal judge on Tuesday declared a mistrial in Michael Avenatti’s wire fraud trial, saying Avenatti was significantly prejudiced by the government’s recent discovery of law firm financial data that could have been used in his defense.www.law.com
