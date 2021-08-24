LETTER: Officers should drive with safety in mind

My daughter, an attorney who works in Arkansas, visited me on Saturday, Aug 7, and went to Starbucks that morning around 9:30. While she was going up the hill past Walmart, a black SUV police vehicle pulled up behind her at a rapid speed, about a foot off her bumper. She thought he might want to pull her over, but he did not flash his lights or beep the siren. She wanted to speed up but was already going the speed limit. He followed her like that about a quarter of a mile to the stoplight that turns to the casino.