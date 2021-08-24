Tom Coughlin announces wife has incurable brain disorder

It's the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. They have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and a new quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. New York also put together what appears to be one of the best draft classes in the NFL, and potentially have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Corey Davis. The Jets likely won't be winning the Super Bowl this season, but it does appear they are on the right track in this rebuild. However, how quickly will we be able to see that in terms of wins and losses?