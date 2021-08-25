Summer simmer continues | Central Texas Forecast

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

SHORT TERM

The mid-level ridge over Central Texas has led to hot, cloud free weather, but will slide north of the Waco/Temple/Killeen area Wednesday, shifting the flow aloft to become easterly. This will allow for some daytime heat driven showers each afternoon through the weekend.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a morning low of 75. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with an afternoon high of 97. South 5-10.

LONG TERM

As we head into next week, tropical development in the Western Caribbean and/or Gulf of Mexico is suggested. If a system were to move inland the most likely timeframe looks be Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, low 75. South 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, 20% afternoon showers, high 95. South 5-10.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, low 74. South 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny, 20% afternoon showers, high 92. South 5-10.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, low 72. South 5-15. gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, 20% afternoon showers, high 92. South 5-10.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, low 72. South 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, 20% afternoon showers, high 92. South 5-10.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, low 73. South 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny, 20% afternoon showers, high 91. South 5-10.