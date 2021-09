ALL THAT REMAINS SET TO CELEBRATE 15TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FALL OF IDEALS. The band’s breakthrough third album includes “This Calling” + “The Air That I Breathe”. All That Remains are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough album,The Fall of Ideals, with a new vinyl reissue, a tour, and a documentary. Set to release on November 12 and available for pre-order today, the best-selling title features such fan favorites as “This Calling,” “Six,” and “The Air That I Breathe.” In addition to the wide release, the band has exclusive colored vinyl variants with deluxe packaging available only at the band’s webstore. The band will also be announcing information on their anniversary tour and documentary later this year.