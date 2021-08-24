Former mayor Ted Reynolds remembered

Friends and colleagues remembered former Cleburne Mayor Ted Reynolds who passed away Monday at the age of 71.

Reynolds served three terms as mayor, from 2004-10. Reynolds also served on the city’s 4B Economic Development Corporation’s Sales Tax Advisory Committee, the 4B board of directors and on the city’s Tax Increment Financing District.

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said he has directed that city flags be lowered to half mast and remain so until after Reynold’s funeral. Cain also urged community members to keep Reynolds and his family in their prayers.

Despite the fact that both men once ran against each other for mayor, Cain praised Reynold’s dedication to Cleburne.

“I kept up with Ted until recently,” Cain said. “He was a big part of our city’s 4B program and played an important role in the development of several important community enhancements such as the sports complex. I always enjoyed our visits at Cleburne Yellow Jacket baseball games.

“We pray for his family during this difficult time. Serving as mayor is not only a personal sacrifice, but a family one as well. So, we thank Ted’s family for allowing Ted to take time away to serve our community.”

Longtime Cleburne Council John Warren said he last saw Reynolds in June.

“This is sad news,” Warren said. “I got to visit with Ted in the park for several minutes recently and am glad I had that chance to talk with him one last time.”

In addition to serving alongside Reynolds on the city council, Warren and Reynolds also served on the board to plan for and initiate the vote on Cleburne’s 4B Economic Development Corporation in the early 2000s.

“He served as chairman of that initiative when we got the sports complex and I was the one who convinced him that the city should seek the property where the complex is now,” Warren said. “On the council, it’s always been an opportunity to serve with different people who have different interests on what we should do in terms of taking care of the city. I always had respect for Ted’s interests. Of course, there were times when we disagreed, but that’s likely when you’re in the political arena.

“But Ted was a good man. He thought things out and he was very cordial and friendly and I always had deep respect for him.”

Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey expressed sadness upon hearing the news.

“There’s never any words at a time like this but I bless the fact that he’s not suffering anymore,” Bailey said. “I’m saddened to hear this. Cleburne and Johnson County lost a friend in Ted. He did a lot for both and was always willing to help anyone.

Through his company, Westhill Construction, a concrete construction company, Reynolds performed several building projects for the city and county.

“All I ever had to do was call him and say, ‘Hey Ted, I might need a hand on something. What are your thoughts?’” Bailey said. “Ted would just say, ‘We’ll just get it done you know.’ It didn’t matter if it was a parking lot project or leveling the monuments at the courthouse years ago and usually just pro bono. He was a giver and he focused on community and loved people.

“He was involved in a lot and, just off the top of my head, I can’t remember everything. I know he also helped with flooding issues we had with the courthouse stairwells down to the basement and several other things. Ted was always there to help a friend or help the county or city.”

Bailey commended Reynold’s conviction as well.

“Ted was controversial at times over politics but what I appreciated was that, if he believed in something, he didn’t back down,” Bailey said. “We can disagree but you have to respect the fact that the man believed in what he was doing and what he thought. He was going to stick to his guns. That’s the type of people we need more of, especially in government. But this is sad news and it’s just a blow to hear it.”

Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon recalled the time he and Reynolds spent coaching little league baseball.

“We won the division and went on to coach the all stars,” Harmon said. “Ted was a very unique, special and caring man and he did a lot of good for this community. He always took kids to heart, gave a lot back and I certainly regret the news of his loss.”

Cleburne High School baseball coach Ross Taylor remembered Reynolds as one of the greatest supporters of Jackets baseball.

“His family and their business have always supported Cleburne in general but specifically the baseball program,” Taylor said. “Ted and Angela provided concrete for the batting cages, the foundation for the brick wall and the sunken dugouts on the old baseball field.

“But their support continued in other ways; they paid for rings for players who couldn’t afford them when the Jackets went to state in 2004 and again in 2012. I remember them feeding a whole team from Fort Worth who got stranded here because their bus broke down and the coach didn’t budget for a meal that day and most of the players didn’t have any money. So the list of charitable donations from Ted and Angela could go on and on.

“I can say that the list of people who have done as much for Cleburne baseball as Ted and Angela would be a very short one.

“We have lost a great supporter and a true friend. I picture him sitting right behind home plate at his own Field of Dreams having a discussion with other old men about which team or which players were the best to have played in Cleburne.”

Former Times-Review Managing Editor Dale Gosser said Reynolds made a difference in the community.

“I’m so sad to hear of Ted’s passing,” Gosser said. “Ted was one of the first people to welcome me to Cleburne back in 2001. He was heading up the Cleburne Baseball/Softball Association at the time I was sports editor. We worked together to shed light on the bad conditions of the former sports complex, which ultimately helped in getting the new sports complex built. That relationship continued through his time as mayor. He was always up front and honest with me and the paper.

“More than anything, Ted was a friend an I appreciated that. He and his wife, Angela, were big supporters of Cleburne and Cleburne sports, sponsoring my all-county baseball and softball teams for year. I wish his family the best during this difficult time.”

Services are pending with Rosser Funeral Home.