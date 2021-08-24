New arson investigator position at Sheriff’s Office leads to more arson arrests
Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 1, 2020 Detective William Small took on the role of Arson Investigator in the Criminal Investigations Division of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, in a little less than a year, the number of Arson arrests increased to 33 percent of cases compared to just 7 percent in the year prior to Detective Small’s assignment.mountainx.com
