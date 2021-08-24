Cancel
Girl Scouts now forming new troops

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 7 days ago

Press release from Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:. Fun with friends. New adventures. Making a difference. We’re ready to go and Girl Scouts is ready for you!. Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is currently forming troops and recruiting new leaders in preparation for the new troop year this fall. All girls in grades K-12 are invited to join, and dozens of Girl Scout Information Events are scheduled throughout western and central North Carolina for interested families to come learn more about the organization and locals troops in their area.

