Intel announced the brand new Intel Arc graphics brand on Monday, a move that signals Intel is betting big on computer gaming. For now, Arc is literally just brand name. But Intel also promises that the first-gen Intel Arc discrete GPU will deliver fantastic gaming performance on laptops and desktops. Intel also wants to provide several generations of discrete GPUs that are meant to turn gamers away from AMD and NVIDIA. However, gamers looking for GPU alternatives from Intel will have to wait for the first Arc product. Alchemist will drop in the first quarter of 2022 in several unspecified...