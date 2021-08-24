Dom Deshawn pulls the camera in closer for his revealing new album

Mano Le Tough heads to DJ KOZE’s Pampa Records with his latest album At the Moment in tow – and it’s an absolute dream. Ireland has brought forth a plethora of amazing artists who have crafted up electronic soundscapes in a dynamic range of genres and styles, and one of them is Mano Le Tough. Over the years he has wooed his fans around the world with albums such as Trails and Changing Days while also taking the stage to perform sets at some of the world’s top venues and festivals. Now, after taking a year off from his busy touring schedule, he’s gifted his latest offering for listeners to immerse themselves in with the release of At the Moment.