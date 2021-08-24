Dom Deshawn pulls the camera in closer for his revealing new album
Rapper Dom Deshawn has always been a visual creator, modeling releases such as Longest Night Saga, from 2019, after prestige television programs, the album’s tracks unfolding like studio-lit episodes. New album Maintainin’ is similarly ambitious though necessarily less polished, drawing inspiration from cinema verite, where the camera pulls in a bit closer, lingers a bit longer and exacts footage that captures the raw, unvarnished experience of existence.www.columbusalive.com
Comments / 0