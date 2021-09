Thanks to the opening kickoff of Nebraska versus Illinois this past Saturday, the 2021 Big Ten football season has officially arrived. This season remains a question mark for Michigan State fans due to the massive roster turnover during the 2021 offseason, and many fans understandably have no idea what to expect from this team. This article will shine some light on what to expect from game to game and give predictions for each game on the schedule, as well as give some insight into the Spartans’ opponents each week.