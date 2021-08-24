Second-Line Pembrolizumab Plus Gemcitabine, Vinorelbine, And Liposomal Doxorubicin Demonstrates Efficacy in R/R Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Pembrolizumab, gemcitabine, vinorelbine, and liposomal doxorubicin appears to be a successful bridging regimen for patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The combination of second-line pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus gemcitabine, vinorelbine, and liposomal doxorubicin (GVD) can be a successful therapy to bridge patients with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin Lymphoma to high-dose therapy and...www.cancernetwork.com
