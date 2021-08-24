Cancel
Met Opera and orchestra reach deal, allowing season to start

WRAL News
WRAL News
 7 days ago
NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera reached a four-year agreement with the union for its orchestra, the last major deal needed for the company to resume performances following a 1 1/2-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The contract with local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, ratified Tuesday,...

