ACC, Big 10 and PAC 12 form alliance

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten Conference and the Pac-12 Conference made a historic announcement this afternoon. The three leagues announced plans they will form an alliance to work together on scheduling and college sports governance. In a statement, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said the newly formed alliance will shape the future of college athletics. He added Louisville, who is in the ACC, is thrilled to align with other institutions who share their values and commitment to cultivating the entire student-athlete experience.

