The yard at 34 N. Weaver St. in Colfax is one to see. Picturesque, it overlooks the city atop of the hill on the south side of the town. For their efforts, owners Orval and Jennifer Stier were announced as the June Price Award winner in the Colfax Best Yard Contest. Sponsored by the City of Colfax and Dickerson Mechanical, the Stiers were the first yard to claim the prize in the new contest.