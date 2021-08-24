Glenn Westley McGhee (Tiny) was born on July 7, 1955 in South Charleston, West Virginia. Went home Monday August 23, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston. He was one of five siblings. He loved building fences and enjoyed working with his hands. He absolutely cherished his pony and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed listening to Blue Grass & was the Lone Ranger’s number one fan. Anyone that new Glenn knew that he loved to eat, especially pinto beans. The truth is he loved all beans, except for green Beans, of course. Due to his line of work, he moved around a lot throughout the years. Living in South Carolina, North Carolina & Maryland. However, West Virginia is where he always wanted to be. It is why at the end of his years he chose to come back. After all, it really is almost Heaven….

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Geraldine Pauley McGhee; sisters, Sybil Dunning and Rosemary Eplin.

He is survived by his Son, Matthew (Lisset Valladares) and Daughter, Nicholle McGhee; four grandchildren, Austin Matthew McGhee, Carly Hannah McGhee, Devin Englebright, and Makayla McGhee; sister, Bev (Ron) DeBord, brother, John (Kama) McGhee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday August 28, 2021, at Ruth Community Church with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating.