Hillside Public Library upcoming events

The Hillside Public Library, in conjunction with Assemblyman Ed Ra’s office, is doing a School Supply Drive. We appeal to our patrons to please consider this worthy cause, and there is a bin in the library where your donations can be placed. Included in the needed items are: backpacks, binders, crayons, erasers, calculators, highlighters, rulers, composition books, scissors, markers, pens and pencils and other school supplies. We thank you for your generosity.