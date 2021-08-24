Anthony Wayne Lewis, affectionately known as “Tony”, “Skull”, and “Monk”, went home to be with the Lord on August 19, 2021. Born on October 21, 1952 in Beckley; he was the son of the late Edwin Harold Lewis and Beulah Elizabeth Shrewsbury Lewis. Tony spent his childhood in Helen, graduated from Sophia High School. Following graduation he became a coal miner, from where he retired. He was a member of the UMWA. Tony was a member of the Helen Baptist Church, and attended Sunset Hills Missionary Baptist Church. Tony loved hunting, fishing, gardening, coaching girls softball and basketball, coaching Little League Football; but most of all loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 41 years, Nanette Lewis of Soak Creek; two daughters, Stephanie Helmick and husband, Larry of Midway and Antoinette Green and husband, Doug of Coal City; grandchildren, Brandee Ward and husband, Colton of Midway, Brianna Lewis of Coal City, Zachary Helmick of Midway, and Krista Green of Beckley; a sister, Sharon Cullop of Crab Orchard; mother-in-law, Eva Tingler of Coal City; two brothers-in-law, Kevin Tingler and wife, Christine of Coal City and John Tingler, Jr and wife, Dawn of Beckley; twelve nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; extended family and a host of friends. Arrangements are pending completion with Blue Ridge Funeral Home and Crematorium, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley.