Anna Mae “Jill” Mullins, 92 of Big Creek, WV, departed this life on August 22, 2021 at her residence.

She was born August 14, 1929 in Big Creek, WV the daughter of the late Charles Ward Shriver and May June Lucas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-parents, Beulah Mae Shriver and Jess Justice, first husband, Mason Adkins, second husband, Oscar Justice, six brothers, Jack (June) Shriver, Robert Shriver, Richard Shriver, Harold Shriver, Ernest Shriver, and William Shriver and one sister, Norma Jean Oliveria.

Jill was a teachers aid at Big Creek Grade School. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping and spending time with family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Oney Mullins of Big Creek; one son, James Travis (Angelica) Mullins; four sisters, Faye Westfall, Freda White, Katherine Marshall and Louise Gerwig; one grandchild, Oney-Ray James Mullins; her special friend, Helen Farmer; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Highland Memory Gardens, Old Logan Road, Chapmanville, WV with Joe Pritchard officiating.

Pallbearers will be James Mullins, Chris Farley, Luke Workman, Edward Arthur, Tim Farley, Jesse Farley and Justin Hensley.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

