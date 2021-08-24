Cancel
Fayette County, WV

Kenneth E. Coleman

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
 7 days ago
He was born March 30, 1951 in Fayette County, WV, the son of the late Willie Ray & Joann Coleman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everette & Violet Coleman and Lewis & Parthena Perdue, and two sisters, Patricia Rinehart and Carolyn Pascocciello.

Kenneth enjoyed going to church, reading his bible and playing with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosella Coleman; one daughter, Ashley (Chris) Strunk; two sons, Kenneth II (Kimberly) Coleman and Rusty (Meridith) Coleman; one sister, Gladys (Mike) Foster; one brother, Jack (Margaret) Coleman; six grandchildren, Takoda Strunk, Makenzie Strunk, Kristy Craig, Kenneth Coleman III, Jennifer Coleman and Michael Coleman; two great grandchildren, Kenneth Coleman IV and Charlie Coleman; his special friend, Jerry & Priscilla Weaver; and his father and mother-in-law, Argus & Liza Trent.

Services will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Vanhook and Pastor Jonas Trent officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV.

Visitation will be on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6:00pm until 9:00pm at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Steven Brown, Jacob DeSilva, Christopher Laney, Jack Coleman, Junior Bradshaw, Mike Foster, Jerry Rinehart and Jonathan Whitt.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Strunk, Takoda Strunk, Kenneth Coleman III and Michael Coleman.

Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.

