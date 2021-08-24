Deborah “Debbie” Louise Lyons, 66, of Daniels, WV passed away peacefully at Bowers Hospice House on Monday, August 23, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born on September 9, 1954 in Bradley, WV to the late Dennie Earl Toney and Shirley Gaye Blackburn Toney.

She grew up in Maple Fork on a farm and had an immense love for all animals. She loved her family with her entire being, and took great pride and joy in her only granddaughter, Kara. The simplest pleasures in life brought Debbie such great joy.

Debbie had been sick for many years after battling numerous conditions associated with diabetes. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to fight and stay strong.

Debbie embodied strength, courage, and perseverance. She was a fun-loving spirit, who never met a stranger. She had charisma like no other and made friends wherever she went.

Debbie would do anything to help anyone, especially her family. Even during her last hospital stay, she would constantly ask family how they were, and what she could do to help. Her insurmountable love for her family kept her beautiful spirit pushing through the pain for as long as she did. When her burdens became too heavy to carry, she let family know that she was ready to stop her battle and go home to Heaven.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kristen Carper and her husband, Lonnie, of Daniels, WV, and Mary Lyons of Daniels, WV; a granddaughter, Kara Carper of Daniels, WV; a brother, Nick Toney and his wife, Sara, of MacArthur, WV; a sister, Denise Toney and Jackie Allen of Bradley, WV; and nieces, Samantha Allen of Oak Hill, WV, and Ashley Jumonong and her husband, Darrell, of West Palm Beach, FL.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Bowers Hospice House.

“Life without you will never be the same… but for sure our loss is Heaven’s gain.

But Like the sunshine that follows the rain, we will one day follow just the same.” –Ian Robertson

