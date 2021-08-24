Cancel
Beckley, WV

Tina Marie Shumate

By Naomi Bowles
Tina Marie Shumate, 46, of Beckley, passed away Saturday August 21, 2021 at her home. Born July 11, 1975 in Sabine, she was the daughter of the late Calvin Hatfield and Freda Jones.

Tina enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved to be in the water swimming. Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Ricky Hatfield.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kasey Cozart. Paul David Sartin and Brittny Fox and her husband Sanford; grandchildren, Destiny, Christian, Adalynn and one on the way and her loving companion of many years, Kenny Cozart.

