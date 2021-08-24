Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

A Peek Into The CR Fashion Book Archives

By Hannah Oh
crfashionbook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCR Fashion Book’s first issue featured a smiling Kate Upton, photographed by Bruce Weber and cradling baby ducklings, on the front cover in September 2012. It’s been almost nine years since Carine launched CR, and from Barbie Ferreira to Beyoncé, we’ve seen no shortage of incredible covers and shoots. CR has been the platform and sounding board for the greatest minds in fashion to come together and create boundary-pushing editorials that tell artfully-penned stories in a single image. Here, CR looks back through the archives to find some of our favorite faces, moments, and photographs.

www.crfashionbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Kate Upton
Person
Halima Aden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Editor#Fashion Shows#Cr Fashion Book#Cr Fashion Book Issue#Chanel#Cr 8#Tiffany#Prada#Classic Eccentric#Cr 7#Cr 9#The Private Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & Collectionsfemalefirst.co.uk

Lourdes Leon new face of Swarovski

Lourdes Leon - the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna - is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign. The 24-year-old model-and-actress has been hired by the company to "serve as a platform for...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
ApparelThe Guardian

From cycling shorts to bras: this week’s fashion trends

Giorgio Armani as a cat person A pawsome surprise. See him, con gatto, in Highsnobiety’s new magazine. Cycling shorts on the red carpet Into it, Marion Cotillard. The Telfar bag as an alpha symbol As seen on Beyoncé, and name-checked by Dina Asher-Smith in her Vogue interview. The decade’s It Bag is here.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Spent Her Anniversary Dinner In Valentino Haute Couture

Happy anniversary to one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade celebrated their seventh anniversary in Paris, the City of Love, and once again, their style was the epitome of perfection. Do you hear that sound? That’s the synth intro to Berlin’s “Take My Breathe Away,” because that’s exactly how you’ll feel when you see Union’s marvelous Valentino gown.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Elevates a Halter Top and Leather Shorts With These Crystal-Covered Mules

Mary J. Blige makes a bold statement in her latest look. The “Just Fine” singer posted a photo of her dazzling outfit on Instagram Saturday. For the ensemble, Blige is donning a halter top that features crystals and other embellishments displayed on the front of the shirt, and she paired this look with black leather shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) When it came down to the shoes, Blige sported a pair of crystal-embellished mules from Alexander Wang. The shoe features an upper that’s covered in crystals on a sharp stiletto heel. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Stuns in Gold Feathered Crop Top & Skirt With Sparkling Sandals at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Keke Palmer turned up the glamour in Los Angeles yesterday when she arrived for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” While discussing her Emmy-nominated role in “Turnt Up With the Taylors” with guest host Sean Hayes,  Palmer wore a golden Georges Chakra ensemble that was extra dramatic. Her look featured a gold crop top and midi skirt covered in gold sequins. The top was also festooned in dark gold feathers, while a matching accent flowed from her skirt’s hem. The “Nope” star and her stylist Seth Chernoff let the dress make the greatest statement, pairing it with small silver hoop earrings...
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Twins With Her Daughter in Head-to-Toe Glitter Gown and Matching Stilettos

Heidi Klum had a busy weekend exploring Venice along with her daughter Leni Klum. Both played a mother-and-daughter fashion duo, wearing Dolce & Gabbana outfits and vibrant shoes that proved their unbeatable style sense. Upon their arrival to Italy, the two were donning ensembles that paid tribute to the luxury brand. But Klum made her real statement the night of the event with a head-to-toe silver sparkly gown that features a plunging neckline and straight silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Klum’s full-length gown was paired with metallic open-toe stilettos, a silver clutch, intricate...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Looks Ethereal in a Sheer Catsuit & Golden Gladiator Sandals to Address the ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B are here to finally address the rumors — but it’s not what you may think. The singer and rapper released their anticipated duet “Rumors” last night along with an accompanying music video, getting fans all riled up. For the video, as teased on both musician’s Instagrams, the duo took a bold yet ethereal approach to ancient Grecian style. Lizzo’s own look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays. Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Diddy’s Girls! The Combs Sisters Made Their Couture Runway Debut at Alta Moda

This weekend, the stars converged on Venice to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. With a guest list that read like a Hollywood who’s who, a special performance from Jennifer Hudson, and outfits delivered by gondola, the event was an extravaganza. Naturally, Sean Combs was right in the middle of the action. The hip hop icon’s love of fashion is well documented, but he was in the audience this season for a special reason: the runway debuts of his daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and 15-year old Chance.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Looks Regal With an Avant-Garde Cloak and Jewel-Encrusted Heels for the Dolce & Gabbana Event

Jennifer Lopez is never late for an event, especially when it involves a high-end luxury brand like Dolce & Gabbana. The “Lonely” singer was seen arriving at The Parade in Piazza San Marco with an avant-garde ensemble and lavish platform shoes with jewel-encrusted details. To match the mise en scene of the fashion event, JLo represented the brand head-to-toe with a bold pelisse that features a floral motif, a bejeweled corset, high-rise floral trousers with a metallic finish and decorative button detailing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) It was indeed a quintessential look for...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Normani Masters the Catsuit Trend in a Sheer Cheetah Leotard & Velvet Pumps

Normani made sure to pack her wild style for her time abroad with Dolce & Gabbana. Attending another event for the brand this evening in Venice, Italy, the “Wild Side” singer stunned upon arrival in a sheer catsuit; the animal printed design came adorned with a black velvet skirt and a coordinating headscarf to tout. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. When it came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy