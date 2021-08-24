A Peek Into The CR Fashion Book Archives

CR Fashion Book’s first issue featured a smiling Kate Upton, photographed by Bruce Weber and cradling baby ducklings, on the front cover in September 2012. It’s been almost nine years since Carine launched CR, and from Barbie Ferreira to Beyoncé, we’ve seen no shortage of incredible covers and shoots. CR has been the platform and sounding board for the greatest minds in fashion to come together and create boundary-pushing editorials that tell artfully-penned stories in a single image. Here, CR looks back through the archives to find some of our favorite faces, moments, and photographs.