Reward for tips in slain cop case hits $100K
Within hours of the daylight shooting outside a Galleria-area restaurant, relatives of Dyrian Riculfy flocked to Houston to be with him. The livery businessman — a member of the New Orleans-based fraternal group Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club — was shot in the head minutes after 5 p.m. Saturday, along with his friend Everett Briscoe, a New Orleans police detective, who died shortly afterward. Riculfy’s niece, Nicole Williams, made it to Ben Taub Hospital by 3:30 a.m. Sunday and waited to see him.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0