Elon Musk Debuts ‘Friendly’ Tesla Bot During Company’s AI Day
Robots may soon be on the way. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day, but he urged the public not to be worried. “It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks,” the Tesla co-founder said. “ We’re setting it so that at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it.”www.insideedition.com
