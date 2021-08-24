Cancel
Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys joins Dom Giordano

By The Dom Giordano Program
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildwood Mayor Pete Byron Recaps The Summer And Previews What’s To Come. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron rejoins the Dom Giordano Program, this time discussing a country music festival that drew over 20,000 people to the Wildwoods area this past weekend. Mayor Byron explains how the town was able to manage the event, and tells that, thankfully, the event went off without any hitches. Then, Byron and Giordano discuss how local businesses have been able to operate throughout the pandemic, with Byron explaining that all local business owners have done well, but due to staffing shortages, they’ve had to stretch both their employees and themselves. In addition, Byron explains the benefit of vacationing in Wildwood during the shoulder season, and tells of upcoming events coming to Wildwood.

