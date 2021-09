CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Prior to his arrest for the murder of his wife, Barry Morphew asked investigators for immunity during the course of the investigation. The preliminary hearing for Morphew continued Monday with testimony from multiple investigators. One, former FBI agent Johnathan Grusing, told the court Morphew asked him for immunity saying, “And what about immunity? Can you given me immunity if I just sit and open up my life to you?” (credit: Morphew family) The former agent got to know the Morphew’s lives well since Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. He even gained the trust of Barry who he later arrested....