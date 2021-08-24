Kris Moutinho Gets 2nd UFC Fight, Set To Face Aaron Phillips In October
Kris Moutinho has been booked to return in October. Moutinho made his UFC debut at UFC 264 in July against Sean O’Malley, which is a fight Moutinho took on less than two weeks’ notice. Many expected O’Malley to run through the Massachusetts native and get an early stoppage. However, Moutinho kept on walking forward and eating the best shots of O’Malley. Despite losing by third-round TKO, which many were critical of the stoppage, Moutinho gained an insane following as many fans were impressed by his durability.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0