At least they had a plan. There were more than a few surprises at Summerslam but perhaps the biggest was Becky Lynch returning to squash Bianca Belair in less than thirty seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Title. That was not exactly the kind of thing that you would expect to see, but Lynch is off to the races. That leaves Belair in a bit of a bind, though WWE has a plan for her as well.