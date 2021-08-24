Cancel
The First 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Brought on Spidey Memes Galore

By Thrillist Editorial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoc Ock says "Hello, Peter" and the crowd goes wild. After copious speculation and an unfortunate leak, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped last night and with it came memes galore. To the sounds of a dramatic rendition of Spidey's classic theme song, we learn that Tom Holland's Peter Parker splits open the multiverse with the help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange in an effort to restore his anonymity after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Their plan goes awry when Peter apparently has some doubts.

#Spidey#Memes#Spider Man 2#Dashboard Confessional#Pinterest#Tiktok
