Destiny 2 Season of The Lost Update 3.3.0 Is Here – Patch Notes
Destiny 2 has finally received the 3.3.0 update, bringing the Season of the Lost to life. There are tons of detailed notes in the changelog, and each hardcore fan will have a rough time reading it. Before you continue and see what’s new, I would advise you to get a cup of coffee. The patch has just gone live, with the developer posting the official patch notes on the official Destiny 2 website. Bungie’s popular looter shooter has spread its wings quite a lot recently, and its players are very thankful for it.www.futuregamereleases.com
Comments / 0