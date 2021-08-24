Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Women's Soccer Set to Host Lynn on Thursday

fgcuathletics.com
Cover picture for the articleMatch Lynn (0-0) at FGCU (1-1) Date // Time Thursday, August 26 // 7 p.m. Location Fort Myers, Fla. // Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex. FORT MYERS, Fla. – After picking up its first win of the season, the FGCU women's soccer team looks to make it two in a row as the Eagles host the Lynn Fighting Knights on Thursday evening. Kickoff from Pickering Field at the FGCU Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed through Facebook Live.

fgcuathletics.com

