Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Will Introduce Crafting, New Glaive Weapon

By Amie Gammons
futuregamereleases.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2: The Witch Queen will be a unique expansion for a reason. First and foremost, I am most excited about the new Glaive weapon, which has obviously excited every single fan of Destiny 2. It appears that I am getting back to Destiny 2 too, but the weapon is not the only reason for it. My character has to flourish. One other unique feature is coming to the game too, and that’s crafting.

