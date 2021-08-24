Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Will Introduce Crafting, New Glaive Weapon

In Eastward, John is the strong, silent type. So silent in fact that he never utters a word – and yet the people he encounters still seem to understand him. His companion is Sam, a young, hyper-enthusiastic kid with a glass-half-full attitude to anything that's thrown in the duo's direction. It's easy to draw parallels between the pair and Joel and Ellie from the first Last of Us – heck, John even looks and dresses so much like Joel, he might as well be a cosplayer. They're an instantly loveable duo, each one's personality balancing out the other, Sam's eagerness countering John's more relaxed attitude – especially when it comes to starting each day in this upcoming RPG adventure from developer Pixpil and publisher Chucklefish.