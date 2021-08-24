What is the role of in-person classes in COVID-19’s spread?. Other scientists have not yet reviewed this new report. But its findings echo those from a study of four schools in Orange County, Calif. One of the four schools had 97 percent of its students learning from home. Its kids also had the highest infection rate among these schools. Kids at that school also lived in neighborhoods with the highest transmission rate. That suggests kids got infected in their community, not at school. Pediatrician Dan M. Cooper of the University of California, Irvine and his team shared their findings July 24 in.