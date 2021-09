New details have been revealed about Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the upcoming spinoff game that will take players to the ancient past of the Sinnoh region. The story takes place before the Sinnoh region even had that name – it was instead called the Hisui region. You play as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, visiting Jubilife village and using this as your base of operations to venture out on assignments and to fulfil requests, before returning back to the village. Each expedition will give you the opportunity to fill your Pokédex and increase your standing within the Galaxy Team.