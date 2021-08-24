Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FDA

At Least Ten Oklahomans Have Been Treated for Taking Animal Medicine This Summer

By Stryker
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when I thought the bar was low for stupidity, we somehow have gone even lower. Yesterday I saw a story coming out of Mississippi where apparently several people are currently in the hospital for taking the drug Ivermectin to treat Covid. Now Ivermectin is a drug that has a one time use for humans, usually used to treat worms. However, it looks like folks in Mississippi have been using the drug that is meant for horses and cattle.

newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Animals#Hydroxychloroquine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC says 88,000 prescriptions of horse dewormer ivermectin have been issued in one week - a 24-FOLD increase from pre-pandemic levels - as agency warns against using the drug to treat Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning to Americans against using a horse dewormer to treat COVID-19 after prescriptions of the drug skyrocketed. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication commonly used for horses and cows to combat roundworms and other bugs. In specific cases, it is...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxx police officer who had been taking horse worm medicine dies from Covid

A police officer who frequently voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to stave off the coronavirus has died from Covid-19. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Georgia died on Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV. Capt Manning was described as an "integral part" of the area's law enforcement community by Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley. After his death was announced, Facebook posts in which he voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and promoted the Ivermectin animal dewormer were shared online. In one post from 14 August, Capt...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Animal dewormer does not treat COVID, FDA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A drug intended to kill parasitic worms in animals and livestock is flying off shelves, by people attempting to treat or prevent COVD-19. The Food and Drug Administration said they had received multiple reports of patients who had required medical attention and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.
IndustryMSNBC

Why the FDA is reminding some people that they're not horses

The official Twitter account for the U.S. Food and Drug Association published a curious missive over the weekend, which may have left some people confused. "You are not a horse," it read. "You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." And why, pray tell, did the FDA feel the...
Agriculturemyarklamiss.com

Health Dept: Stop taking livestock medicine to treat COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Poison Control officials say they have been receiving an influx of calls from people trying to use anti-parasite medicine purchased at livestock stores to treat COVID-19. At least 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Taking horse medicine to fight COVID-19? Not recommended!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.” That interesting tweet from the FDA is turning heads. It continues to trend on Twitter. The tweet is in response to people taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19. The drug in question is called Ivermectin. It’s a deworming medication used for animals. Ivermectin apparently is the new go-to drug for some hoping to protect themselves from the COVID delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy