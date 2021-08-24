At Least Ten Oklahomans Have Been Treated for Taking Animal Medicine This Summer
Just when I thought the bar was low for stupidity, we somehow have gone even lower. Yesterday I saw a story coming out of Mississippi where apparently several people are currently in the hospital for taking the drug Ivermectin to treat Covid. Now Ivermectin is a drug that has a one time use for humans, usually used to treat worms. However, it looks like folks in Mississippi have been using the drug that is meant for horses and cattle.newstalk1290.com
