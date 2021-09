As oppressed peoples around the world, from Cuba to Hong Kong, filled their streets demanding democracy, many Canadians were agitating for an election not to be held in their country. In July, Jagmeet Singh, head of Canada’s New Democratic Party, even went so far as to ask Governor General Mary May Simon, the nominal emissary of Queen Elizabeth II, to outright veto the next election call — an act that would represent an unprecedented royalist intervention into Canadian democracy. This last-ditch argument was nevertheless echoed by irritated columnists on both the left and right.