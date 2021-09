Kane Brown Code Words will continue this week because we have another table to give away this week. One lucky winner will take five of their friends to the Kane Brown concert, coming up on September 9th at the Hacienda, and enjoy a VIP Table. I don't know about you but I cannot wait to see Kane Brown, Chris Lane, and Restless Road. Last week we gave away tickets each day and a table on Friday. Congrats to Gabby Ortega, she was our VIP winner last week. This Friday we will pick another winner. It will work just like it did last week, read through the Kane Brown article I post each day, find the code word and enter it in the comments below.