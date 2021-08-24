Cancel
Hong Kong set to censor films deemed contrary to national security

By Kaelan Deese
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong is poised to censor screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security, an official signaled at a news conference on Tuesday. The suggested amendments for Hong Kong's Film Censorship Ordinance would amplify the censorship of movies across the city, serving as an expansion of crackdowns against political dissent as authorities have sought to take action against other boisterous pro-democracy demonstrations in recent years.

Jimmy Lai
#National Security#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Residents#The Associated Press#British#Chinese
