Hong Kong set to censor films deemed contrary to national security
Hong Kong is poised to censor screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security, an official signaled at a news conference on Tuesday. The suggested amendments for Hong Kong's Film Censorship Ordinance would amplify the censorship of movies across the city, serving as an expansion of crackdowns against political dissent as authorities have sought to take action against other boisterous pro-democracy demonstrations in recent years.www.washingtonexaminer.com
