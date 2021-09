• Jack Dorsey partners with Mike Brock to boost his BTC decentralized exchange. • The goal of the new cryptocurrency platform is to remove usage limits. Jack Dorsey, one of the most acclaimed entrepreneurs and Twitter CEO, continues to explore the world of cryptocurrencies within his Square company. Square specialized in TDC payment methods and has consistently looked for ways to dive into the crypto market. Now, in a tweet, Dorsey has announced that he plans to launch a BTC decentralized exchange.