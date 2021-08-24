EPA Administrator Michael Regan Highlights Silicon Valley’s Pivotal Role in Driving Transition to Net Zero Future
During his recent trip to California, EPA Administrator Michael Regan met with leading Silicon Valley executives to discuss how innovation and emerging technologies can be leveraged to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to a net zero carbon economy. The visit included a tour of the manufacturing facility at Zoox, an autonomous vehicle company based in Foster City, and roundtable discussion with C-suite executives organized by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.www.svlg.org
