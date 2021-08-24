People Moves: Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as CTOO; COGITANDA Hires Gerety from Liberty Specialty as Chief Ins. Officer; Ki Names Hodgson 1st CTO
This edition of International People Moves details technology appointments at Swiss Re’s iptiQ and the digital Lloyd’s syndicate Ki as well as an appointment at German cyber risk management and insurance solutions provider COGITANDA. A summary of these new hires follows here. Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as Chief Technology...www.insurancejournal.com
Comments / 0