People Moves: Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as CTOO; COGITANDA Hires Gerety from Liberty Specialty as Chief Ins. Officer; Ki Names Hodgson 1st CTO

Deepcrawl, the world’s leading SaaS technical SEO platform, has announced the appointment of Craig Dunham as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dunham, who joined the business as Chief Operating Officer earlier this year with a track record of growing SaaS companies at scale, will assume responsibilities from co-founder Michal Magdziarz, who will step into a new role as President and Chief Architect to apply his technical expertise and drive further product innovation for the business.