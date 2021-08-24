Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People Moves: Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as CTOO; COGITANDA Hires Gerety from Liberty Specialty as Chief Ins. Officer; Ki Names Hodgson 1st CTO

Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International People Moves details technology appointments at Swiss Re’s iptiQ and the digital Lloyd’s syndicate Ki as well as an appointment at German cyber risk management and insurance solutions provider COGITANDA. A summary of these new hires follows here. Coomer Joins Swiss Re’s iptiQ as Chief Technology...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Insurance Company#Brokers#Ctoo#Cogitanda#Ki Names Hodgson 1st#Swiss Re#Iptiq#Lloyd#German#The S A Group#The Co Op#Lv#Liberty Specialty Markets#The Gerling Group#European#Conde Nast#Brit Syndicates Limited#Google Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
Related
BusinessInsurance Journal

Beazley Out as Reinsurer MS Amlin’s CEO; Successor CEO Selected But Not Named

Global reinsurer MS Amlin AG announced that Christopher Beazley has stepped down as chief executive officer. According to the announcement, Beazley will “pursue opportunities outside of MS Amlin” after serving as CEO for the past three years. He originally joined MS Amlin in 2007 and has held several leadership roles across the MS Amlin group of companies over the last decade.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Ardonagh Advisory Acquires UK Medical Insurance Broker, Usay Group

Ardonagh Advisory Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of The Ardonagh Group, announced it has acquired Usay Group Ltd., one of the largest consumer personal medical insurance and protection insurance brokers in the UK. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Launching in 2008, Usay is a market-leading comparison service for...
Businessmediapost.com

Envoy Hires Caroline Murphy As Chief Growth Officer

Customer experience consultancy Envoy has named Caroline Murphy as chief growth officer. Murphy will oversee all communications and new business development in North America. Previously, Murphy served as vice president at Huge, and has also worked at McCann Worldgroup, Mosaic, DDB, and Harbinger Communications. She is based in Toronto. This...
Businesssecuritymagazine.com

Fermin Serna joins Databricks as Chief Security Officer

Fermín Serna has been appointed Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Databricks. Serna will lead Databricks' network, platform and user security programs along with governance and compliance efforts. Serna brings over 20 years of enterprise information security expertise to the Databricks leadership team and will oversee the expansion of the organization's...
BusinessTimes Union

Raji Arasu, Chief Technology Officer, Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. The CTO Forum today announced that Raji Arasu, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Autodesk, Inc. has been appointed to the CTO Forum Advisory Board. The CTO Forum brings together senior technology executives, business leaders and academicians to discuss and collaborate on key technology issues and to accelerate innovation across organizations.
New York City, NYtvtechnology.com

iNDemand Hires Lacy Pack As EVP and CTO

NEW YORK, N.Y.—Lacy Pack has joined iNDemand as executive vice president and chief technology officer, where he will report to Dale Hopkins, iNDemand’s President and CEO. iNDemand, which is owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, is the leading transactional video on demand (TVOD) and pay per view (PPV) programming provider in North America, delivering content to more than 80 million homes. It has distribution deals with more than 150 companies.
Philadelphia, PAPhramalive.com

Calcium names Steve Hamburg Chief Strategy Officer

Calcium names Steve Hamburg Chief Strategy Officer. — Industry leader brings added strategic muscle to the dynamic, rapidly growing independent agency. Philadelphia, PA—Reflecting its strong commitment to strategy as a foundational discipline, Calcium has named Steve Hamburg Chief Strategy Officer. Steve will lead a talented strategy team and will continue in his role of Managing Partner.
Businessprweek.com

Hill+Knowlton hires Laurie Rosenfield as global chief people officer

NEW YORK: Hill+Knowlton Strategies has recruited Laurie Rosenfield to serve as its global chief people officer, effective September 13. Based in New York, Rosenfield will report to H+K’s global chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join the firm’s global leadership council. She will be responsible for the global human capital strategy across 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide, according to a statement from the firm.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: QBE Hires Swiss Re’s Mejia for LatAm Property U/W; Zurich Names Kasahara Chief Data Officer; Occam’s Green Joins Rokstone to Head Power Generation

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at QBE International, Zurich Insurance, and MGA Rokstone. A summary of these new hires follows here. QBE International Appoints Mejia as VP of Property Underwriting, LatAm. QBE International has ramped up its focus on Latin American opportunities with additions to its regional...
Businessmartechseries.com

E2open Names Kari Janavitz Chief Marketing Officer

Janavitz to lead global marketing efforts for fast-growing leader of SaaS supply chain software platform company. E2open, a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announced that Kari Janavitz will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective. Janavitz will join E2open’s executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Michael Farlekas, and will oversee a marketing function that includes brand, digital marketing, regional and field marketing, digital channels, inside sales, and communications.
Businessmartechseries.com

Deepcrawl Names Craig Dunham as Chief Executive Officer

Deepcrawl, the world’s leading SaaS technical SEO platform, has announced the appointment of Craig Dunham as its new Chief Executive Officer. Dunham, who joined the business as Chief Operating Officer earlier this year with a track record of growing SaaS companies at scale, will assume responsibilities from co-founder Michal Magdziarz, who will step into a new role as President and Chief Architect to apply his technical expertise and drive further product innovation for the business.
Fort Lauderdale, FLhospitalitynet.org

Nick Horgan joins Tambourine as Chief Sales Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, is delighted to welcome Nick Horgan as Chief Sales Officer. In the newly created position, Horgan will oversee enterprise-level new business development. “With more than 26 years of strategic sales experience, Nick will be an incredible complement to our team as Tambourine continues to rapidly expand and diversify,” said Chief Revenue Officer Scott Quintal.
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: New Hires at Verisk, LL Global; RT Specialty Promotes Amara

Verisk Names Holzer as Executive VP, Chief Human Resources Officer. Verisk, a global data analytics provider, appointed Sunita Holzer as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO). Bringing three decades of human resources leadership experience across relevant industries, Holzer will oversee Verisk’s global human resources operations and strategy.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Vertex (Group) Global Services expands to Middle East

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headquartered in Times Square New York, Vertex Group (Vertex Global Services), World's 19th most innovative company announced its expansion into Middle East after being present in the US, UK, India, Philippines and Nepal with more than 1000 employees. "VERTEX NEXT" the Middle East chapter...
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheStreet

McDonald's Names New U.S. Chief Marketing Officer

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report on Tuesday named a Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) - Get Report executive as the fast food giant's new U.S. chief marketing officer. Shares of the Chicago fast-food giant were off slightly to $238.88 on Tuesday. Tariq Hassan, currently marketing chief at Petco, has been...
Businessnddist.com

Pelican Products Appoints New CIO

TORRANCE, CA — innovative business and technology executive Shree Khare has been hired to the Pelican Products, Inc. senior leadership team as Chief Information Officer. Shree comes to Pelican with more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology, leading teams through complex global projects and digital transformation. Khare’s role...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

CarePayment names chief information officer

Nashville-based patient financing firm CarePayment has tapped former Medalogix executive Sathish Kumar to serve as chief information and technology officer. He joins the team after serving three years as senior vice president of technology and CTO for home health tech company Medalogix. He has also previously worked for Georgia Pacific, Warner Music Group, Macy’s and the federal government, according to a press release.
Frisco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Raelyn Wilson named chief operating officer at Valify

A Frisco health-tech company acquired last year by the biggest hospital operator in the country has named a new chief operating officer. Raelyn Wilson, who joined Valify in 2016, was promoted to her new role after serving as the health care management company's vice president of client services. Acquired by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy