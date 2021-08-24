Cancel
HUD Secretary Fudge and Officials Tour Alexandria Affordable Housing Community The Spire

ahcinc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUD Secretary Fudge, Congressman Beyer, and Alexandria Mayor Wilson toured AHC Inc. affordable housing property The Spire to address the affordable housing crisis and the path to recovery through Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda. Officials Visit Alexandria Affordable Housing Community to Highlight National Affordable Housing Crisis. On Friday, August 13,...

www.ahcinc.org

PoliticsPLANetizen

What is Public Housing?

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, public housing "was established to provide decent and safe rental housing for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities." At its broadest, public housing defines any residential property owned by a governmental entity and aimed at providing below-market rate rental housing. As defined by the agency, "public housing comes in all sizes and types, from scattered single-family houses to high rise apartments for elderly families." Public housing also served middle-class Americans through the Mutual Ownership Defense Housing Division, a late New Deal program that developed housing projects for defense workers under a cooperative ownership model.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge joins SC leaders for roundtable at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– United States Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge is in Columbia. The secretary is here to highlight the importance of vaccinations and to discuss housing related issues. She is taking part in a housing roundtable at Segra Park. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, House Majority Whip Representative...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

HUD pressures Marin for progress on Golden Gate Village housing

The Marin Housing Authority must produce a timeline for deciding on a plan to revitalize the Golden Gate Village public housing project within weeks or risk losing its federal funding. Kathleen Foster, a consultant for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, delivered the edict to the housing authority’s...
Sacramento, CAdavisvanguard.org

Greater Sacramento Economic Council’s Newly Formed Community Reinvestment Coalition Commits $100 Million to Affordable Housing

Committee will engage banks across Greater Sacramento region to invest in affordable housing initiatives. Sacramento, CA—With affordability and the housing crisis being a top identified problem and priority, local leaders have come forward with a plan in hopes of alleviated the shortfall. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council announced Tuesday that...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYC Housing Official Lied to Qualify for Affordable Housing, Authorities Say

A New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) administrator lied to federal housing authorities about her income so her family could qualify for affordable housing, a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court alleges. According to the filing, Josette Dabo, who worked as a borough administrator for NYCHA and then as an interim commissioner for the NYC Department of Homeless Services, forged or altered pay stubs and income statements to make it appear she earned far less than she actually did. She then allegedly submitted the bogus documents in sworn recertification packets to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which continued to provide financial assistance to Dabo based on her claims. This, say prosecutors, allowed Dabo—who earned nearly $100,000 in 2019—to fraudulently claim more than $65,000 in Section 8 rent subsidies since 2012 that could have gone to needier families, instead. Dabo does not have a lawyer listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment.
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Affordable Housing, Community Hub Coming To 47th Street In Back Of The Yards

BACK OF THE YARDS — A vacant lot near 47th Street and Ashland Avenue will be redeveloped into a 50-unit affordable housing building and community hub in Back of the Yards. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Planning and Development on Monday announced United Yards, a proposal from Celadon Partners and Blackwood Group, was the winning bid to transform the lot at 1515 W. 47th St. as part of the Invest South/West initiative.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: Affordable housing can't wait

The Edwardsville Community Housing Alliance (ECHA) was recently formed to address the truly dire need for affordable housing in Edwardsville and to urge the city to act swiftly to fulfill the goals it set out to do in 2010. We have recently sent this same letter to the city:. In...
Newburgh, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Housing roundtable discusses affordable housing challenges

HUDSON VALLEY – A panel of housing and legal experts participated in a virtual housing policy roundtable facilitated by Representative Sean Maloney’s (D, NY-18) office to discuss current challenges with affordable housing projects, specifically with regards to cost of hazardous contaminant abatements. The roundtable, held Thursday afternoon, also focused on...
Remington, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Remington affordable housing units renovated

Nonprofit leaders and government officials, including Remington Mayor William Polk and People Incorporated of Virginia CEO Robert Goldsmith gathered at the Millview Apartments complex in Remington on Friday to celebrate the completion of the renovation of the affordable housing units. People Incorporated, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting low-income people throughout...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston community leaders celebrate new affordable housing complex, pre-K

Community leaders and Houston dignitaries celebrated the grand opening of Edison Lofts Apartments last week. This development, the second completed through the city of Houston’s Harvey Multifamily Program, contains 126 affordably priced family dwelling units. It was developed by DWR Development Group in partnership with the Edison Arts Foundation and the National Equity Fund.
Washington Statestreetsensemedia.org

Community-controlled affordable housing model could address gentrification in Southwest Washington

Southwest residents are pushing for soon-to-be-available land to become a new community-controlled, permanently affordable housing and retail space. At a community meeting Thursday, lead organizers Coy McKinney of grassroots organization SW D.C. Action and Vaughn Perry of the 11th Street Bridge Park project presented the concept behind community land trusts to Ward 6 residents. These land trusts, or CLTs, are community-led nonprofits that collectively own and lease access to land at below-market prices.
Real EstatePosted by
The DC Line

Community advocates pitch alternate affordable housing model for city-owned site in Southwest DC

Southwest residents are pushing for soon-to-be-available land to become a new community-controlled, permanently affordable housing and retail space. At a community meeting Thursday, lead organizers Coy McKinney of grassroots organization SW DC Action and Vaughn Perry of the 11th Street Bridge Park project presented the concept behind community land trusts to Ward 6 residents. These land trusts, or CLTs, are community-led nonprofits that collectively own and lease access to land at below-market prices.
Stowe, VTWCAX

Tourism driven communities grapple with affordable housing crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As some of Vermont’s biggest tourist destinations continue to struggle to find workers, the need for more affordable housing has become a key issue. Stowe is a major tourist destination, especially during ski season. The resorts, as well as some local businesses, rely on seasonal workers to handle the influx of visitors. But not only are employers struggling to find help during the pandemic, but it can also be even tougher in places where rent is high and inventory is low.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

FHFA proposes affordable housing goal for minority communities

The Federal Housing Finance Agency’s proposed affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from 2022 to 2024 include a subcategory covering lending to minority neighborhoods for the first time. The new home purchase target in the plan released Wednesday would set a 10% benchmark for qualified single-family lending...

