How to Stop Internet Throttling?
The purposeful slowing or speeding down of an internet service by an Internet service provider(ISP) is known as bandwidth throttling. It's a proactive strategy used in communication networks to control network traffic and reduce bandwidth congestion. Throttling of bandwidth can happen at any point on the net. A system administrator ("sysadmin") on a local area network (LAN) may use bandwidth limiting to prevent network congestion and server failures. The Internet service provider may employ bandwidth throttling to aid in the reduction of a user's bandwidth utilisation on the local network. The term "bandwidth throttling" is also applied to the monitoring of data rates over the Internet.
