Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Stop Internet Throttling?

By Henry Marc
velillum.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purposeful slowing or speeding down of an internet service by an Internet service provider(ISP) is known as bandwidth throttling. It’s a proactive strategy used in communication networks to control network traffic and reduce bandwidth congestion. Throttling of bandwidth can happen at any point on the net. A system administrator (“sysadmin”) on a local area network (LAN) may use bandwidth limiting to prevent network congestion and server failures. The Internet service provider may employ bandwidth throttling to aid in the reduction of a user’s bandwidth utilisation on the local network. The term “bandwidth throttling” is also applied to the monitoring of data rates over the Internet.

www.velillum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#Broadband Internet#Internet Providers#Isp#Virtual Private Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetZDNet

How to get cheap internet service with no phone line

You don't have to use a phone line in order to get internet. In fact, other types of internet are becoming more and more popular, as most homes can access cheap internet service without a phone line. Depending on where you live, your budget, and the internet speeds you need, there are many options for you.
Internetkomando.com

How to stop junk text messages and spam for good

Think about just how many times a day your phone, computer, tablet, watch and other gadgets buzz or ding. It gets annoying and distracting. Much of that is likely because you haven’t taken the time to clean up your notifications settings. It’s easier than you think with this quick tech fix. While you’re adjusting settings, I bet you’ll find apps you haven’t used in ages. Tap or click for 5 apps you should delete right now.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Google issues another security threat warning - fourth time in two months

Google Chrome has more than 2 billion users worldwide. This does make the browser a significant target of hackers and other cybercriminals, and unfortunately, the security features aren’t always enough to keep users safe. Just this weekend, the tech giant issued its fourth urgent update in two months. I feel that now might be the time to start looking at safer browsers.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

So you can activate the 'do not disturb' function in WhatsApp to disconnect from the app without deleting it

If you have the impression that new WhatsApp functions appear one day and the next, you are right. The messaging app is making several changes to meet the needs of its users, and they in turn are finding new tricks to make their experience with the application more pleasant. One of these is the option to activate the 'do not disturb' tool , here we tell you how to do it on your device.
Internetreadwrite.com

How GPT-3 and Artificial Intelligence Will Destroy the Internet

There is a mediocre content deluge coming to the internet the likes of which we have not seen. What if you could produce 10x the amount of content at at 10x cost savings, what would you do? Even if the content were mediocre would you still be tempted to take advantage of the ability to throw content against the well and see what sticks?
Internetuniversityherald.com

How to Delete Your Digital Footprint from the Internet

Throughout all the years that you have been using the internet for everything from schoolwork and entertainment to connecting with friends and getting work done, you have left behind more information than you might realize. Plus, there are public records on you that make it easy for certain websites to display your personal details surprisingly easily. So, what can you do to remove this digital footprint that has been created through your own actions, as well as the actions of others? Well, to get started, you can begin with the tips below.
InternetPocket-lint.com

How to set Disappearing Messages by default on Signal

(Pocket-lint) - Encrypted chat app, Signal, offers a number of privacy features, including Disappearing Messages. The WhatsApp rival has offered Disappearing Messages for a while - long before WhatsApp did - though it's now possible to set it so Disappearing Messages are on by default for any newly initiated chats.
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Stay Productive When the Internet Is Down

These days, it seems unimaginable to be productive when facing lengthy, unplanned internet interruptions. Having internet connection issues can even be a significant source of stress for any modern workplace. But as important as the internet might be in our daily lives, it is not immune to hiccups. So, here...
ComputersZDNet

How Internet Explorer really beat Netscape

In 1994, I'd already been covering the internet for years and I knew it was going to change the world. Microsoft still hadn't come around to that idea. In the first edition of Bill Gates's book The Road Ahead, he barely mentions the internet. In the next edition, Gates gave the internet a chapter to itself and by May 1995 he realized that the internet would be a technology tidal wave. Microsoft started rewriting history to make itself an internet pioneer. Recently, Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org, revived that tired narrative in a series of tweets in which he claimed Internet Explorer "was the first real salvo in the 'Browser Wars.'"
InternetOnline Rocket

How To Troubleshoot Dorm Internet Problems

Anyone who has been on a college campus has probably experienced issues with the internet, namely with wireless connections. This may be a real hindrance in browsing the web for homework, but it doesn’t have to be the be-all and end-all. Here are a few tips on how to troubleshoot dorm internet problems while you’re in college.
Internetsciencetimes.com

Want to Delete Yourself from the Internet? Here's How

If you're concerned about your privacy or you just want to distance yourself from the online world for any reason, you might be thinking about deleting yourself from the internet. But is that even possible? Well, while you can't get rid of public records that you have no control over, there are several ways that you can take control over the information that is available about you online. We've outlined a few of those ways below so you can get started whenever you are ready.
Small Businesstwollow.com

How Much Internet Data Does Your Business Need?

With the explosion of cloud computing, smartphones, and social media, it’s no surprise that small businesses are running into trouble with bandwidth. The internet is now a huge part of most business operations, and it cannot always be easy to navigate through your data usage. This post covers what you...
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Set an Internet Data Limit in Windows 11

In Windows 11, you can set an internet data limit so that your PC doesn’t use more than the allowed amount of data. We’ll show you how to specify various data limits on a Windows 11 PC. You might want to use this feature if you’re on a tethered mobile...
Internetmakeuseof.com

What is a Web Crawler/Spider and How Does It Work?

Search engines like Google are part of what makes the internet so powerful. With a few keystrokes and the click of a button, the most relevant answers to your question appear. But have you ever wondered how search engines work? Web crawlers are part of the answer. So, what is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy