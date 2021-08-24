The best yoga mats of 2021

With every new day comes the inevitable promises to yourself that you’ll do an at-home workout, take longer walks with the dog or actually go on a hike for once. Trying to fit exercise into our daily lives can feel like a chore, which is why having something cute to wear while working out is oh-so important. Luckily, there are quite a few stylish Black-owned fitness brands available to shop these days. Whether it’s taking a walk to your favorite coffee shop or going on a run around the neighborhood (in which case, props to you…I could never), you’re going...