Who gets to join a writers union? The fight is on

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters called Fox News guests “freaks” in a special tell-all programme about working for the network.On the show titled Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid ‘stolen election’ lawsuits, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Peters said: “When I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful”.Mr Peters worked at Fox News for years as a military analyst, until 2018 when he accused the network of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law”.In the room where talking heads would wait to speak to pundits on the show, it...
