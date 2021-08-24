Cancel
MLB

Fantasy baseball bullpen watch: Sewald plucked from obscurity

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Sewald is the new Justin Turner! What?!? Hear me out. Once upon a time, before the bushy, orange beard and the fantasy relevance, Turner played for the New York Mets -- and not particularly well. Yeah, it's true! Turner played in parts of four seasons for the Metropolitans, hitting an underwhelming .265 with all of eight home runs in 895 plate appearances. He was a utility infielder and certainly nothing special. Heck, the Mets may not have even noticed when he hit free agency after the 2013 season, when he was 28.

www.espn.com

