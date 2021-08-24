Cancel
Marion, NC

Fire does an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Marion duplex

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday morning, the Marion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 244B Spring St. The call came in at 9:06 am. The fire was a duplex-style home and upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in the kitchen. The blaze was contained to the kitchen on one side of the duplex but there was smoke damage to the rest of the residence. The fire was started by an unattended pot on the kitchen stove, according to Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.

