Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): After the US troops left Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) said that the real decision was between leaving and escalating and he was not going to extend a "forever war or extend a forever exit."Speaking one day after the last United States troops left Afghanistan, ending America's longest war, President Biden defended his decision to end the U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan, calling it "the right decision, the wise decision, the best decision for America.""The decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was based on a unanimous recommendation by civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Their recommendation for safe passage of remaining Americans was not to continue," said Biden.