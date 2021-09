Sutton started the race from fifth on the grid, yet moved his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 to the front with six laps remaining to claim his fourth victory of the season. Sutton had no advantage from rear-wheel drive off the line at the start, but a sensational move on the first lap resulted in him threading past Rory Butcher around the flat-out Goodwood sweep and then around the outside of Jake Hill into Church Corner.